Lakers' Walker Kessler Makes Honest Admission About His Role

Heading into the NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers made it a priority to upgrade the center position, with even Luka Doncic lobbying for a change and having one player in mind to bolster the frontcourt for the foreseeable future.

Doncic wanted Walker Kessler to catch lobs and protect the rim in a Lakers uniform. Surprisingly enough, considering how uncommon it is to pull off sign-and-trade deals for restricted free agents, general manager Rob Pelinka was able to get it done.

Throughout his first seven games as a Laker, Kessler has had some up-and-down performances, but the potential to be exactly what the team brought him in to be is starting to show.

Walker Kessler Doesn’t Need to Score to ‘Impact the Game’

One thing that has stood out at the beginning of Kessler’s stint with the Lakers is that he’s not a scorer, with his sole focus on impacting the game defensively, which he’s done a great job of so far.

Following Sunday’s win against the Toronto Raptors, where he scored over 15 points (16) for only the third time this season, Kessler talked about needing to be a scorer and that his teammates understand his strengths on the basketball floor.

“I think I'm starting to find my rhythm a little bit more on the rebounding side,” Kessler said. “Not getting under the rim so much. I'm not someone that needs to really score a lot to impact the game. That's not where I find myself in the game right now. But we're winning games, and I think, my teammates understand my strengths, and, and it's working right now. Or it's worked this past game.”

Along with showing he can impact the game in a big way defensively, Kessler is about as selfless as they come, who is not looking for credit for what he does on the court, as long as the team is winning games.

“I don't really care about who gets credit for what,” Kessler said. “I think as long as we're winning games, but I think it's definitely with all the guys, playing their roles we're a really good team when everyone's doing their job.”

Kessler’s mentality seems to be what everyone on the team shares as the 2026-27 campaign begins. There’s no ego, and everyone is bought into what head coach JJ Redick wants from them this season, and so far, it has resulted in winning five of seven games.

Even though it hasn’t been pretty at times and there’s plenty to clean up, the Lakers are headed in the right direction with everyone on the squad sharing the same mindset and determined to prove all their doubters wrong this season.

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