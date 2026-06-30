Eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers came to a close just before free agency opened, and LeBron James will not be back in purple and gold next season.

James, through his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told ESPN that he would continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and had informed the Lakers that the franchise could move on without him because he would play elsewhere. The move ends a run that began in 2018.

The Lakers had told James they wanted him back, but the NBA's all-time leading scorer chose to move on elsewhere. One championship and a long list of records came with him during his time there.

The Lakers posted a farewell tribute on their account, built from photos of his eight years in Los Angeles, captioned simply "Thank you, LeBron." James saw it and replied:

"No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏😤👑"

No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑 https://t.co/RmQ6uvvgv0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2026

The words were his, raw and unfiltered, leaning on emojis instead of long sentences. But the message landed clearly. He framed his Lakers run as part of something bigger than himself, not just another stop along the way.

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss also added her own words inside the team's tribute, calling James one of the greatest athletes in history and thanking him for the title and the records he brought to the franchise. She wished him well both on and off the court.

James finished his time in Los Angeles having completed his 23rd NBA season overall, his eighth with the Lakers. In that final year, he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

His departure also leaves a question hanging over his son. Bronny James remains on the Lakers roster, drafted by the team in 2024, with his future there now unclear after his father's exit.

Where LeBron James Could Land Next

Jan 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) talk after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With Los Angeles now in the rearview, the focus shifts to where James plays his 24th season.

The Golden State Warriors have pulled ahead as the team to beat. Draymond Green opted out of his deal to clear cap room, giving the Warriors the ability to offer James their full mid-level exception. Curry and James have talked openly about teaming up before, and the two share real chemistry after winning Olympic gold together in 2024.

History pulls just as hard toward the Cleveland Cavaliers. James spent eleven seasons there across two stints and delivered the franchise its only championship back in 2016. A third run, even a short one, would close the loop on where his career started.

Then there's Miami, a name that keeps resurfacing in these conversations. Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra never stopped being linked to James, and a reunion in South Beach would put him alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. The fit reads less natural than Golden State, and the Heat have less room to offer financially after their recent trade.

Eight years, a title, and a public goodbye that felt personal on both ends now belong to Lakers history.

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