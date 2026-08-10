Luka Doncic’s Lakers Minicamp Already Has Austin Reaves Talking Trash

The Los Angeles Lakers still have a long way to go before the team goes through Media Day at the end of next month, but in the meantime, superstar guard Luka Doncic is getting his teammates together for a four-day minicamp in his home country of Slovenia.

Recently, some new details surfaced about Doncic’s minicamp, which is set to get underway on Aug. 20. The Lakers players in attendance will be putting in some work on the court together, as well as doing some sightseeing and playing some golf, which Austin Reaves is really looking forward to, with his crosshairs already set on his superstar teammate.

Austin Reaves Can’t Wait to Destroy Luka Doncic on the Golf Course During Lakers Minicamp

During a tour overseas for his signature shoe brand, Rigorer, Reaves was asked about the upcoming minicamp in Slovenia and the golf that will be played. He couldn’t help himself, saying he can’t wait to destroy Doncic on the links, via Lakers Muse's X account.

The first thing Austin Reaves said when asked about Luka’s team training camp in Slovenia 😂



“Imma feel great, I’m going to kick his ass in golf.”



(H/t @marilikessports) pic.twitter.com/UWLGaWGOFJ — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) August 7, 2026

“I’m gonna kick his [expletive] in golf,” Reaves said of Doncic.

Reaves is quite the golfer and plays in tournaments regularly, much like Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who also prides himself on his game with a golf club.

Along with being anxious to get the best of Doncic on the golf course, Reaves is looking forward to getting to know and being around his new Lakers teammates, with the team having several new faces on the squad, like Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

“That’ll be a lot of fun,” Reaves said of the Lakers minicamp in Slovenia. “But it’ll just be good to get around everybody. We got a fairly new team, a lot of new guys, so it’ll just be good to be around them, get to know one another off the court and just build that chemistry there.”

Chemistry Building Will Be Crucial for the New-Look Lakers

One of the primary goals for Doncic and company during his four-day Lakers minicamp will be building much-needed chemistry, given the massive roster overhaul this summer.

Getting on the court together for the first time will give this squad a feel of what things will look like during the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season. Sometimes chemistry comes along quickly, and other times it can be a challenge to get on the same page, especially with a short time to get to know one another and determine where everyone fits in head coach JJ Redick’s rotation.

Fortunately, Doncic took the initiative to put this Lakers minicamp together, and it may kickstart the chemistry-building process, which will be a step in the right direction ahead of training camp and the NBA preseason.

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