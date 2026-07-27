Magic Johnson Has One Request for Lakers Fans After Busy NBA Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers headed into the NBA offseason with the intent of going all in to build a roster around stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in what turned out to be the beginning of the post-LeBron James era.

Although no one really knew what to expect from the Lakers this summer, the team seemed to have a plan: starting with re-signing Reaves and landing Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz, followed by several free agent signings.

Magic Johnson Reacts to Lakers’ Roster Overhaul

With the Lakers making a lot of bold moves while pivoting away from LeBron James, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, there have been some mixed reactions from the media, fans and Lakers legends, like Magic Johnson.

Johnson, who never holds back from expressing his opinion about his former team, took to social media to share his thoughts about the Lakers’ moves this summer.

“I said this offseason the Lakers had to get younger, more athletic, and faster, and they did just that,” Johnson wrote on his X account.

The five-time NBA champion went on to praise the acquisition of Kessler and the signings of Matisse Thybulle, Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ziaire Williams and drafting Cameron Carr.

Magic Johnson Urges Lakers Fans to Be ‘Patient’

Even though Johnson praised the moves the Lakers made during this NBA offseason, the Hall of Famer stressed patience to fans of the storied franchise, noting that all the newcomers need to learn to play with Doncic and Reaves, which could take some time.

“Lakers fans have to be patient, though,” Johnson wrote. “These seven new players have to learn how to play with superstar Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, so we may not get off to a good start.”

Whenever a team goes through a massive roster overhaul like the Lakers did this summer, things can take a bit of time to come together, which may be the case with this new-look squad.

However, every once in a while, chemistry develops quickly, especially when the team is built the right way around star players.

Both the Eastern and Western Conferences are stacked. Halliburton is coming back from the Pacers and they’ll be a great team once again. Giannis is now in Miami, the Pistons will still be a strong team again along with the Cavaliers. And if the trade goes through and Kawhi ends… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 27, 2026

Obviously, it remains to be seen what this team looks like on the basketball floor, but there’s a chance general manager Rob Pelinka and company put the right pieces together, resulting in success right out of the gate.

Unfortunately, we won’t get a glimpse of this new-look roster until the NBA preseason, which gets underway on Oct. 5 when the Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

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