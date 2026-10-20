The Los Angeles Lakers trimmed their roster down from 16 to 15 players on guaranteed contracts on Monday.

The move was highly anticipated, as the Lakers had several options. However, the Lakers went in the direction many experts and pundits expected, waiving forward Dalton Knecht.

All signs pointed to Knecht being the odd man out as the season approached. While many saw the move coming, it is still disappointing, as the former first-round pick never panned out as Los Angeles had hoped.

Knecht will now find a new home here for the 2026-27 season.

Metta World Peace Believes Dalton Knecht Can Become an NBA All-Star

After being waived, former Lakers champion Metta World Peace took to X and said he still believes in Knecht.

World Peace said he thinks Knecht is a future All-Star.

"Man I wished I coached Dalton Knecht," World Peace said on his X account. "Wherever he goes, let me head coach. I love his game. He not white or black. He’s just a baller and future All Star. I’ll make his ass work!!"

Man I wished I coached Dalton Knecht. Wherever he goes, let me head coach.



I love his game. He not white or black. He’s just a baller and future All Star.



I’ll make his ass work!! — Coach Metta (@MettaWorld37) October 20, 2026

World Peace is a beloved Laker who helped the team win their 16th title in franchise history in 2010.

What Went Wrong for Dalton Knecht After His Promising Rookie Season?

Knecht certainly showed promise in his rookie season. The 25-year-old showed the Lakers what he could be with his shooting prowess and ability to create for himself.

Knecht's defense remained a weakness, but his offensive strengths initially made up for it. That didn't last, though, as the former Tennessee Volunteer never recaptured the form he displayed in the first half of the 2024-25 season.

The rescinded trade for Mark Williams took place, and Knecht never recovered.

The 25-year-old had lost his shot, his confidence and eventually fell out of the rotation.

In two seasons in Los Angeles, Knecht appeared in only seven playoff games, two in 2024-25 and five in 2025-26. In those games, Knecht averaged 2.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists while shooting 38.5% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. Knecht played 22 playoff minutes.

Entering the 2026-27 season, all eyes were on Knecht. Although he was already viewed as the odd man out, Knecht got the chance to right his wrongs and, at worst, build his way back into the rotation.

However, Knecht's preseason was a lost cause. In four preseason games, he averaged 2.8 points on 25% shooting.

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