Where Lakers’ Roster Stands After Waiving Dalton Knecht

The Los Angeles Lakers have trimmed their roster from 16 players to 15 ahead of the roster cut deadline on Monday.

And, unsurprisingly, the odd man out was forward Dalton Knecht. After the Lakers were unable to find a trade partner before the deadline, they decided to waive the former first-round pick.

The Lakers entered the day with 16 players on guaranteed contracts and had been exploring trades before deciding to release the 25-year-old forward.

They are now down to 15, and here's where the roster stands following Knecht's release.

Guards

Oct 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) on the court during the first half the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luka Doncic, Cameron Carr, Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, Bronny James, Austin Reaves, Collin Sexton, Matisse Thybulle

Forwards

Oct 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake LaRavia, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Adou Thiero, Jarred Vanderbilt, Ziaire Williams

Centers

Oct 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) boxes out Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler (14) in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Kessler, Kevon Looney

Two-Way Players

Sep 28, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers players William Kyle III, Chris Manon and AK Okereke during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arthur Kaluma, Chris Manon, AK Okereke

The Lakers have 18 players, with three on two-way deals.

Dalton Knecht’s Lakers Career Took a Turn Nobody Expected

Those 15 players on guaranteed deals will be looking to lead the Lakers back to glory in this new era of basketball for the team.

The Lakers were looking to move on from Knecht via trade. It was reported over the weekend that they held discussions with several teams, like the Bucks, Bulls and Jazz. However, nothing materialized.

Los Angeles has moved on without a trade.

Knecht's last season-plus was a tough stretch for the former Tennessee Volunteer.

The Lakers drafted Knecht with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He showed promise in his rookie season but struggled to maintain consistency under JJ Redick for a variety of reasons.

Mar 30, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick waits with forward Dalton Knecht (4) to get into the game in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shooting and creating his own shot was his calling card; however, he never translated that consistently in the NBA.

Knecht got off to a strong start to his NBA career, averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc.

However, his time in Los Angeles took an unexpected turn at the 2025 NBA trade deadline. The Lakers agreed to send Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Mark Williams.

The trade was rescinded, and Knecht was never the same player after that.

Lakers May Need More Roster Upgrades Before the 2027 Trade Deadline

Sep 24, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka speaks to the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lakers are confident in their group moving forward, but it's clear they'll need some upgrades before the 2027 NBA trade deadline. If health is on the Lakers' side this season, they have a chance to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the league and certainly in the Western Conference.

The Lakers 2026-27 season will begin on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors.

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