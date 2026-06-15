Walker Kessler May Have Just Given the Lakers an Unexpected Opportunity

One of the primary goals for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer is to upgrade the center position.

Perhaps the two best options available, however, are restricted free agents. Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons rising star Jalen Duren are headed for restricted free agency, and both check a lot of boxes for the Lakers.

Unfortunately, signing restricted free agents isn’t easy, as their current teams retain full control and can match any offer sheet they sign.

Lakers May Have an Opportunity to Land Walker Kessler

Even though it may be a stretch to land Duren or Kessler, an interesting development occurred on Monday regarding the Jazz big man.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Kessler isn’t happy in Utah and wants out.

Difficult day for the Jazz on the optics front: Here you have Darryn Peterson refusing to work out for the team with the No. 2 pick, one year after Ace Bailey did the same (when they had No. 5).



Meanwhile, sources tell @TheAthletic that a player who does want to be there - big… — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 15, 2026

“Meanwhile, sources tell The Athletic that a player who does want to be there - big man Walker Kessler - is at odds with the front office over his lack of an extension offer last summer and the current handling of his restricted free agency.”

Obviously, the Jazz are still in control when it comes to Kessler’s immediate future, but they might be more inclined to let him walk if he wants more than the team is willing to offer, meaning there’s an opportunity for the Lakers to swoop in if they believe he’s the ideal center to play with Doncic for the foreseeable future.

Lakers Determined to ‘Upgrade’ Center Position

Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) celebrates after his slam dunk during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Interestingly enough, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently said on The Ryen Russillo Show that the Lakers will do something about the center position in Los Angeles this summer.

“They’re going to do something at the center position,” Windhorst said of the Lakers. “If they don’t do it in free agency, they’re going to make a trade. They’re going to have an upgrade at center. Just how big the upgrade is, we’ll wait and see. I’m sure they have plan A, B C, D and E.”

If the Lakers brass does want to find an upgrade over Deandre Ayton during this NBA offseason, Kessler definitely fits the bill, but clearly won’t come cheap.

Kessler might also be a bit of an injury concern, playing in only 63 games over the last two seasons in Utah. He played in only five games last season after going down with a torn labrum and requiring season-ending shoulder surgery.

However, when healthy, Kessler is a force to be reckoned with in the paint.

During the 2024-25 NBA season, Kessler averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 66.3 percent from the floor. He also led the league in offensive rebounding, with 4.6 per contest.

If the window of opportunity is open, the Lakers must consider making an aggressive offer for Kessler. Landing the 24-year-old center could be the biggest acquisition of the offseason for Los Angeles.

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