The Detroit Pistons had one of the best regular seasons in franchise history, finishing with 60 wins and the top seed in the East. A big reason for that was Jalen Duren. But with NBA free agency approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers could take major advantage of what happens next.

Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds during the regular season, made his first All-Star team, and looked like a cornerstone piece next to Cade Cunningham. Then the playoffs started. He averaged just 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds across 14 games, and got benched in favor of backup Paul Reed late in the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Detroit was eliminated in seven games.

In Game 7, Duren finished with just seven points and nine rebounds in a 125-94 blowout loss at home. The Pistons needed him to be their second option. He wasn't.

Can Lakers Steal Jalen Duren From Pistons This NBA Offseason?

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Writing for the Detroit Free Press, Omari Sankofa II laid out exactly where things stand with Duren's contract situation heading into free agency.

It's difficult to see them offering a max deal. After an All-Star regular season, Duren fell flat in the playoffs averaging 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds. But since an NBA team with cap space can offer a maximum of up to $44.3 million per year – hello Los Angeles Lakers? – a deal with the Pistons likely still would cross $40 million annually.

That max extension could be worth between $239 million and $287 million, with the higher figure applying only if Duren earns an All-NBA Third Team selection. Either way, Detroit appears hesitant to commit, and that hesitation is exactly what the Lakers are waiting on.

Los Angeles has a center problem that has lingered for a while now. Deandre Ayton was given every chance to be the answer, and he never delivered consistently, particularly on the defensive end. The Lakers got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round, and the need for a reliable big man was glaring throughout.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said after the season that the entire roster rebuild is centered around what Luka Doncic needs. Upgrading the center position with a more athletic, rim-running big man should be a clear priority heading into the offseason.

Duren is that player. At 22, he would give Doncic a weapon at the rim that Los Angeles simply hasn't had. Whether he becomes a Laker depends entirely on how bold or how cautious Detroit decides to be this summer.

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