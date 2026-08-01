Shaquille O’Neal Explains Why He Understands LeBron James’ Complicated Lakers Legacy

After eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, superstar forward LeBron James decided to take his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA free agency, leaving behind a complicated legacy in Los Angeles.

Even though James won a title with the Lakers in 2020, the future Hall of Famer was never fully embraced by the avid Los Angeles fanbase, a fact four-time NBA champion and Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal was recently asked about.

Shaq Thinks Lakers Fans Didn’t Love Him Like They Loved Kobe

During an interview with Justin Termine of SiriusXM NBA Radio, O’Neal was asked why James wasn’t embraced in Los Angeles the way he and Kobe Bryant were.

Surprisingly, O’Neal can sympathize with James, as he feels he wasn’t loved by Lakers fans, at least not in the same way Bryant was.

“They didn’t love me, they loved Kobe…[so I can understand LeBron’s case]”@SHAQ on why he understands the way some Lakers fans view LeBron.



NBA Today | Weekdays 4–7p ET on SiriusXMhttps://t.co/U91Jb62Hxo@TermineRadio | @JumpShot8 pic.twitter.com/iPHhiL4sc7 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 31, 2026

“Well, they didn't love me,” O’Neal said. “They love Kobe. They didn't love me. Listen, this is what we call B.O.B., brother, the business of basketball. When you're like me, when I'm in charge, I'm a difficult man to deal with. The thing has to be done my way. And sometimes people don't agree with that. And so when they get you up out of there, it's like, ah, so I could kind of understand both sides.”

There’s no question that no other Lakers legend was loved by the fans the way Bryant was, other than probably Magic Johnson, but O’Neal was definitely a fan favorite during his time with the storied franchise, helping lead the team to three straight titles.

So O’Neal’s claim that Lakers fans didn’t love him simply isn’t true, but it was no easy task to share the spotlight with Bryant in Los Angeles.

As for James, the legendary superstar was constantly compared to Bryant during his time in Los Angeles and didn’t really measure up. However, it was an impossible task to follow in the footsteps of the five-time NBA champion, a role that Luka Doncic now has as he leads the way in the post-LeBron James era in Los Angeles.

Shaq Doesn’t See the New-Look Lakers Winning a Championship

Along with asking about James’ time in Los Angeles, Termine asked O’Neal whether he thinks the new-look Lakers, led by Doncic and Austin Reaves, can win a championship moving forward.

The former Lakers center doesn’t think the Lakers can win right now, while also taking a funny jab about the team being predominantly white, with Doncic, Reaves and Walker Kessler being the star players.

“I’d say no, right now, but you never know” 😂@SHAQ on the Lakers’ championship chances entering this season.



NBA Today | Weekdays 4–7p ET on SiriusXMhttps://t.co/U91Jb62Hxo@TermineRadio | @JumpShot8 pic.twitter.com/8cQgQwWOLG — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 30, 2026

“I say no, right now, but you never know because this is a joke, so I know you're going to post this and it might go viral,” O’Neal said. “Hoosiers did win a championship also, so maybe they can win with a little Hoosier squad. It's a joke, America, relax.”

That’ll be a joke that’ll likely be brought up a lot heading into next season, with the Lakers likely having a starting lineup that’ll showcase four white players in Doncic, Reaves, Kessler and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Although it’ll be a while before Lakers head coach JJ Redick sets the starting lineup, it’d be safe to assume those four will be in the mix with the other spot up for grabs and potentially filled by newcomer Quentin Grimes.

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