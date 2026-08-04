Lakers’ Newcomers Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton Already Putting in Work

The Los Angeles Lakers have entered the dog days of summer, with the NBA Draft and the bulk of the movement in free agency in the rearview.

Now, the attention turns to potential moves the Lakers might make the rest of the summer, Luka Doncic’s minicamp in Slovenia and the start of the NBA preseason in October.

Walker Kessler & Sexton Collin Already Putting in Work

Although there’s a lot of time between now and when the new-look Lakers take the floor for the first time on Oct. 5 against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center, that hasn’t stopped Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton from putting in some on-court work in Atlanta at the Big A Classic, via Swish Cultures.

Lakers Walker Kessler & Collin Sexton hooping together at Big A Classic runs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LTXzCpOtyD — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) August 2, 2026

Before reuniting on the Lakers this summer, Sexton and Kessler were teammates on the Utah Jazz for three seasons, during which they built some chemistry.

Collin Sexton ‘Still Locked in’ With Walker Kessler

Recently, Sexton spoke about his relationship with Kessler during his first media availability in Las Vegas, saying he and the talented center have already been playing 3-on-3 and that their on-court chemistry hasn’t missed a beat.

“Me and Walker, we have built a really good relationship over the past four or five years,” Sexton said of Kessler. “Even yesterday when we were doing the 3-on-3, we still locked in so it’s cool.”

Sexton and Kessler already being back on the same page is a good sign for the new-look Lakers, as building chemistry will be much-needed for a team that just went through a massive roster overhaul.

Walker Kessler’s ‘Mindset’ Sets Him Apart

Along with Kessler and Sexton putting in the work during the offseason, the veteran guard has also pointed out what he believes makes the 24-year-old special and a perfect fit for the Lakers moving forward.

“I would say his mindset,” Sexton said of Kessler. “I would say his mindset and being able to come in and give it his all each and every night. He’s one of those people that’s very competitive.”

After securing a four-year, $130 million contract with the Lakers after the sign-and-trade deal with the Jazz, Kessler will be under tremendous pressure to prove his worth with his new team, as he’ll be playing under the bright lights in Los Angeles, which is a drastic change from Salt Lake City.

Kessler is expected to be part of the long-term future for the Lakers as part of the team’s core, along with Doncic and Austin Reaves, so he’ll be crucial to the team’s success for the foreseeable future.

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