New Details Emerge On Where LeBron James Stands With The Lakers

Free agency season is closing in fast, and the Los Angeles Lakers have one decision looming over everything else they do this summer. Every other move on their roster depends on how this one shakes out first.

At 41 years old, LeBron James still hasn't made his answer fully clear, even with the calendar working against everyone involved.

James just wrapped his 23rd NBA season, one that ended with a second round exit against the Thunder. He still played like a star, averaging 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds a game, and retirement never sounded like the direction he was leaning.

One of the reporters closest to James just gave fans the clearest picture yet of where his next move stands.

What Brian Windhorst Said About LeBron James And The Lakers

ESPN's Brian Windhorst has covered James since his high school days, and he's usually the first to know when something is actually moving. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, he confirmed talks are already underway.

"I think LeBron's intention is to play and I think the focus right now is making a deal with the Lakers," Windhorst said. "Right now, he's allowed to negotiate with the Lakers and I believe they are negotiating, I believe they're going back and forth."

"I think the focus right now is making a deal with the Lakers. Right now he's allowed to negotiate with the Lakers and I believe they are negotiating, I believe they're going back and forth," - @WindhorstESPN on LeBron's future. pic.twitter.com/7YT5DIlXc3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 16, 2026

So the two sides are already talking. Windhorst then went a step further and put an actual clock on it.

"Free agency begins in 14 days and in the next 14 days, I think he's gonna try to make a deal with the Lakers. The amount of the deal may depend on what else the Lakers are able to do in free agency."

Windhorst didn't tie down the number, but he made clear it isn't locked in. What the Lakers want to do elsewhere this summer could shape how this contract finally looks.

He also didn't ignore the other side of this story, in case talks don't go smoothly.

"And if in 14 days he is at an impasse with the Lakers and there is no deal there then I think other teams like the Cavs should stand to attention. But the league, I think, generally believes that the two sides are gonna come together."

Cleveland staying on alert is worth watching.

James has been with the Lakers since 2018, and that run has already produced a championship and some of the best basketball of his career. A 24th season would be unprecedented territory for any player in league history.

For now, the next two weeks carry the weight of the entire offseason. Get this deal done, and the Lakers head into free agency with their foundation already set.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.