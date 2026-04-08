New Lakers Luka Doncic Video Emerges From Spain Amid Injury Concerns

The Los Angeles Lakers are counting down to the playoffs with two of their best players hurt, and every update on Luka Doncic carries real weight right now. A new video out of Madrid is giving fans something to feel good about.

The clip, originally from EFE Deportes, shows Doncic outside his hotel in Madrid, signing autographs for fans and moving around without any visible discomfort. For a guy dealing with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, that was enough to get people talking.

VÍDEO | Luka Doncic firma autógrafos a la salida de su hotel en Madrid pic.twitter.com/VXKQMdDdPX — EFE Deportes (@EFEdeportes) April 7, 2026

Doncic suffered the injury on April 1 during a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and was ruled out for the rest of the regular season. He then traveled to Spain to undergo an injection procedure aimed at accelerating his recovery. A Grade 2 hamstring strain typically carries a four to six week recovery window, putting his availability for the start of the playoffs in serious doubt.

That said, walking around normally outside a hotel is not a sign he is ready to play. Doncic still has to complete his treatment, rest the hamstring properly, and clear every medical checkpoint before he can think about returning.

The Lakers, already likely heading into the playoffs as the fifth seed with Reaves also sidelined, need him back and fully healthy. Having him available is one thing. Having him able to handle the physical demands of playoff basketball is a completely different conversation.

And while Doncic works through his recovery in Spain, things back in Los Angeles are not getting any easier. The Lakers are taking on the Thunder tonight without Doncic, Reaves, Smart, Jaxson Hayes, and LeBron James, leaving Deandre Ayton as the only starter suiting up

JJ Redick Gives Luka Doncic Injury Update Before Lakers Game

Head coach JJ Redick addressed the situation in the Thunder's pre-game press conference, offering some cautious optimism.

"I'm not gonna share how long he's going to be over there, but I think he's in good spirits. I think he's, in my conversations with him, he's motivated to do everything possible." JJ Redick

Redick also made clear just how much basketball means to Doncic personally.

I know for him, it's hard for him not to be on a basketball court. That's his happy place. He's one of the handful of guys that really play year round, and it's not just international competition but he likes to be in the gym. He likes to be working on his craft." JJ Redick

The playoffs tip off on April 18, and the Lakers need answers fast.

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