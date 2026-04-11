JJ Redick Fires Back at Everyone Who Doubted the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers lost Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to season-ending injuries on April 2, and a lot of people wrote them off right there. JJ Redick had other ideas, and after his team clinched home-court advantage in the first round, he made sure everyone knew it.

Speaking at a press conference on April 10 after the Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns 101-73, Redick reflected on a season full of noise, doubt, and everything that came with carrying the Los Angeles Lakers name through it all.

"I know none of you guys had us in the top four to start this season. Like that's just the reality. Most people had us as a play in team or even worse, you know, so we've had to manage, you know, the expectations of the Lakers and also, you know, the negativity that just naturally surrounds every loss. And I think our group has managed that well." JJ Redick

JJ Redick:



"I know none of you guys had us in the top 4 to start the season. That's just the reality. Most people had us as a play in team or even worse. We've had to manage the expectations of the Lakers and also the negativity that just naturally surrounds every loss and I… pic.twitter.com/7Rry0p3hgf — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 11, 2026

It was not just the late-season injuries that tested this group. The doubt started before the season even tipped off, and it never really went away. Losing two of their best players with two weeks left just gave people a fresh reason to pile on. The Lakers still managed to go 2-2 in those four games and clinch home court.

JJ Redick Proud of Lakers for Handling a Season Full of Doubt

That resilience is exactly what Redick pointed to when he said he is "extremely proud" of his players and coaches. Not just for surviving the injury stretch, but for handling the full weight of an NBA season in Los Angeles, where every loss brings a wave of criticism and every stumble gets amplified.

The win over Phoenix showed what this group can do when it has to dig in. LeBron James put up 28 points, 12 assists, and six rebounds at 41 years old. Luke Kennard added 19 points, Rui Hachimura chipped in 13, and Marcus Smart returned from a three-week ankle absence to contribute off the bench.

Los Angeles sits at 52-29 and is locked into at least the fourth seed in the West. They can still finish third if Denver loses its final game, with the tiebreaker already in the Lakers' favor. Either way, home-court advantage in the first round is secured.

The playoffs begin April 18, and the Lakers will host either the Houston Rockets or Minnesota Timberwolves, still without Doncic and Reaves.

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