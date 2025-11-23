Lakers G League Guard Cuts Ties with LA, Signs with Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies signed Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin to a 10-day hardship exception on Sunday, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Initially selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Bufkin will look to lend a hand to an injury-riddled Grizzlies squad after being called up for his third NBA season.

The Memphis Grizzlies plan to sign guard Kobe Bufkin via 10-day hardship exception, sources tell ESPN. Bufkin, the No. 15 pick in the 2023 draft, gets called up from the Lakers' South Bay G League team and enters his third NBA season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2025

Both of Bufkin's previous NBA seasons came with the Atlanta Hawks, where he struggled for playing time. He had an underwhelming rookie season in 2023-24, shooting 37 percent from the field while averaging 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game through just 17 games.

More news: Lakers vs Jazz Expert Predictions as Rematch Hits the Road





He also struggled for time in 2024-25 with the Hawks, though improved upon his numbers the previous season, although through fewer games. Bufkin averaged 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season.

The Hawks traded Bufkin to the Brooklyn Nets in September, though the Nets waived him before the beginning of the season. After joining the G League Motor City Cruise, the South Bay Lakers acquired him via trade on Nov. 13.

More news: Bronny James Reveals Key Skillset Lakers Want Him to Build in G League





Bufkin played two games for the South Bay Lakers before the Grizzlies picked him up, aberaging 22 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 points on 28.7 minutes per game.

The Lakers are more than set at guard with both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as their starters, and have several other options behind them, such as Marcus Smart, Bronny James, Gabe Vincent and Nick Smith Jr.

Opportunity Knocks in Memphis

Bufkin's chances of making it to the NBA squad and getting consistent minutes were low, especially as the Lakers push for a playoff spot.

With the Grizzlies, though, he will likely see some game time due to their abundance of injured players. Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome are all listed on the Grizzlies' injury report, and their absence gives Bufkin his opportunity to shine in the NBA.

More news: Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz Injury Report



Bufkin's departure doesn't effect the Lakers' upcoming games, as they look to keep themselves towards the top of the Western Conference.

They'll look to beat the Utah Jazz for the second game in a row on Sunday, traveling to Salt Lake City for a 5:00 p.m. PT tip-off.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.