Lakers, Heat Announce Starting Lineups for Sunday Game
The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat have announced their first fives for their Sunday clash.
LA is red-hot and getting healthier, having gone a surprising 4-2 over to start its 2025-26 season even without LeBron James for any games and sans Luka Doncic for three. The emergence of guard Austin Reaves as a legitimate fringe All-Star has been a big reason why.
More news: Former NBA Veteran Makes Shocking Season Comparison for Austin Reaves and LeBron James
Doncic returned with a vengeance in the Lakers' 117-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, scoring 44 points on 14-of-27 shooting from the field and 10-of-13 shooting from the foul line, while also contributing 12 rebounds and six assists (albeit against five turnovers).
Los Angeles will start Doncic and Smart in the backcourt, Reaves at small forward (although all three perimeter positions will be scrambled by head coach JJ Redick based on defensive coverages), Rui Hachimura at power forward, and Jaxson Hayes at center.
Normal starting five Deandre Ayton departed the Grizzlies game with back spasms, but had been probable to return to the floor for Los Angeles in this home encounter with an always-frisky Miami squad. He was quietly downgraded to questionable as the game neared.
More news: Lakers Players Taking Wild Approach to Motivate Deandre Ayton
The 3-2 Heat are better rested than Los Angeles, having been off since a 107-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
Norman Powell, who missed that action and was questionable heading into Sunday with a right groin strain, remains unavailable. Powell, 32, has only appeared in three games with his new team so far. In those contests, the 6-foot-3 UCLA product has been averaging 24.0 points on a sparkling .477/.500/.913 slash line, 7.3 boards and 3.0 dishes. His contributions will be missed, especially with All-Star shooting guard Tyler Herro also out for multiple months as he recovers from a left ankle surgery.
Point guard Terry Rozier, of course, is on leave from the NBA dealing with an FBI indictment on gambling charges.
So head coach Erik Spoelstra will start Davion Mitchell at the point, Pelle Larsson at shooting guard, one-time All-Star swingman Andrew Wiggins at small forward, three-time All-Star big Bam Adebayo at power forward, and rising second-year center Kel'el Ware at the five spot.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.