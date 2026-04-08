Lakers Get Concerning Jaxson Hayes Update Before Thunder Clash

The Los Angeles Lakers are dealing with a lot of injury trouble heading into the final stretch of the regular season. With seeding on the line and the playoffs just days away, the last thing they needed was more players sitting out.

Per reporter Ryan Ward via X, Jaxson Hayes has been downgraded to out for the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, dealing with left foot soreness.

Jaxson Hayes (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Oklahoma City. Ryan Ward

Jaxson Hayes (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Oklahoma City. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 8, 2026

But Hayes is just one name on a very long list. LeBron James has been ruled out with left foot injury management, and Marcus Smart remains sidelined with a right ankle contusion, extending his absence to nearly three weeks. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are already out for the rest of the regular season.

That means Deandre Ayton is essentially the only starter suiting up for Los Angeles. The Lakers will have to rely on Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, and Luke Kennard to carry the load against the best team in the West.

Hayes may not be a star, but he is one of the better bigs the team has, shooting efficiently and giving Los Angeles a real lob threat in the paint. Coach JJ Redick has pointed out more than once how hard it is to replace that kind of vertical presence on the roster.

Lakers Are in Survival Mode With Playoffs Around the Corner

The silver lining, if there is one, is that most of this seems to be precaution. James being held out is described as foot injury management, not a new setback. The Lakers are thinking bigger picture, keeping their stars fresh for when it actually matters.

Still, going into a Thunder rematch this shorthanded is a rough look. The Thunder already blew us out by 43 points less than a week ago, and that was with more players available.

Doncic and Reaves are both targeting a return for the playoffs, which changes things completely if they get there healthy. It is hard to imagine right now, but this roster has real potential when everyone is available.

Right now, the focus is simple. Get through the next four games, do not make anything worse, and show up in one piece when the playoffs begin on April 18.

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