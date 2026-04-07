Lakers Release Brutal Injury Report vs Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers are already without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for the rest of the regular season. Heading into a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, things just got worse.

Per reporter Ryan Ward via X, LeBron James has been downgraded to OUT against Oklahoma City.

"LeBron James (left foot injury management) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Oklahoma City." Ryan Ward

LeBron James (left foot injury management) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Oklahoma City. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 7, 2026

The 41-year-old was initially listed as questionable with left foot injury management before the final call came through. Marcus Smart also remains out, extending his absence to nearly three weeks.

James had been shouldering the entire offense on his own lately. He put up 30 points, 15 assists, and nine rebounds against the Dallas Mavericks in 39 minutes, and the Lakers still lost 134-128 for their second straight defeat. At 41, that kind of workload is not easy to sustain.

Now they face a rematch against the defending champion Thunder, who already blew them out by 43 points just days ago. Oklahoma City sits at 62-16, and Los Angeles is walking into this one without three of their best players on the floor.

LeBron James Rest Could Be the Right Call for Lakers Playoffs

This is not all bad news, though. With only four games left in the regular season, sitting James against the best team in the league is a reasonable decision. The Lakers are holding the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and protecting his foot ahead of the postseason matters far more than this result.

If James does not go, Jarred Vanderbilt is expected to slide into the starting lineup. The rest of the group will likely lean on Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, and Luke Kennard to carry the load. It is not an ideal situation, but the playoffs are the bigger picture here.

James has played 57 games this season, averaging 20.8 points, 7.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds. Asking him to play heavy minutes against Oklahoma City right now, with nothing meaningful on the line, would be the wrong call. He is going to be needed far more once the playoffs begin.

With Doncic and Reaves both targeting a return for the postseason, the Lakers are in protect mode. Get everyone healthy, hold the seed, and come out ready when it actually counts.

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