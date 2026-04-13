Lakers JJ Redick Opens Up About Facing Rockets Amid Injury Concerns

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2026 NBA Playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, and the timing could not be more complicated. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are both out injured, and a tough first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets is waiting.

Redick spoke at the postgame press conference after the Jazz game.

When asked about the Rockets matchup, Redick made one thing clear. No seed was ever going to come with an easy road.

"Yeah, again, we have tried for the last six weeks to build towards the playoffs. Both in our mentality with our habits, all that stuff. We knew the reality whether we got the three, four, five, six [seed], whatever it was, there's no easy matchup. All those teams slotted there are tough teams. Whether it was gonna end up being Denver [Nuggets], Minnesota [Timberwolves] or Houston [Rockets]. Houston's obviously a really good basketball team and we're gonna prepare and we're gonna fight and we're gonna go try to win the series." JJ Redick

Before the final regular season game, the message to the team was internal. Now, Houston is the priority.

"Going into today we told the team like it was; it's not about the opponent, it's about us. And now it is about the opponent. We're gonna do everything we can to get our guys in a great frame of mind, great physical shape over the next four or five days and be ready to play." JJ Redick

JJ Redick on Jake LaRavia and Lakers Playoff Preparation

Jake LaRavia | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The injury picture heading into the playoffs is not pretty. Doncic suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain against the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this month and his return for the first round looks unlikely. Reaves is out with a Grade 2 oblique strain and will miss the series entirely.

Amid all that, Redick did find something to feel good about. LaRavia played all 82 games this season, and that kind of availability means a lot more right now.

"Yeah, he's been huge for our team. First of all, to play 82 games, particularly now, is a huge accomplishment. I think 18 guys did it this year, in the entire NBA. He takes a lot of pride in taking care of himself and doing all the things necessary to get ready to play, and he set that as a goal this year. Really, happy for him on a personal level. But also, just for our team, he's brought a really high level of consistency, particularly with defensive end and with his effort throughout the season." JJ Redick

On the goal heading into Game 1, Redick kept it simple.

"Again, it's the task at end. We got game one, whenever that is, with the group that we have, and we'll figure out the best way for us to put ourselves in a position to win game one." JJ Redick

Game 1 of the Lakers vs. Rockets series is scheduled for April 18. Los Angeles won two of three regular-season meetings, but both wins came with a healthy roster. The Rockets have a top-five defense and Kevin Durant. This series will test everything Redick has been building.

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