Lakers Legend Rick Fox Announces Surprise Personal News

Rick Fox forever will be associated with one of the most dominant NBA dynasties in league history.

The North Carolina grad was a major role player for the Los Angeles Lakers during the team's three-peat from 2000-02. Often playing on the wing as a knockdown shooter/gritty defender, "Foxy" was a fan favorite and a highly respected teammate.

A Career Off The Court

During his playing career, the 6-foot-7 small forward had plenty of interests off the court. He modeled rather extensively and also had a very healthy acting career.

Fox's active filmography includes appearances in He Got Game, Eddie, Holes, Blue Chips, and Highest 2 Lowest. Fox also had a high-profile marriage to actress Vanessa Williams.

Becoming a Politician

At age 56, Fox is now entering a new phase of his life. It's been reported that the former basketball star will run for a legislative seat in the Bahamas. He wrote the following on his Facebook page.

"Bahamas: It’s Better To Be Number One. The Bahamas Must Be First and It Must Start Now. Today, I’m announcing that I will be a candidate in the next general election. For months, I’ve been listening closely to the hopes and frustrations of my fellow Bahamians. One truth is clear: the future of The Bahamas will depend on the choices we make right now. You’ve shared that you want more transparency, a modern economy that prioritizes affordability and security, and a country where opportunity is our reality, not just a promise. I share that vision.

“As a candidate and as a leader for the Bahamas I will demand transparency, honesty, integrity while demanding a level of excellence from all of us,” Fox added. “This is bigger than party politics. This is the Bahamas versus the world. Imagine a nation where every Bahamian feels secure, safe, empowered, and proud.”

Some may be confused as to why he's running to be a politician in the Bahamas. Well, Fox's father is Bahamian. Fox himself was born in Canada — though he grew up in the Bahamas before ultimately attending high school in the United States to further his basketball dreams.

It'll be interesting to see whether Fox can go back home and improve the prospects of the country he dearly loves.

