Lakers Notes: LA Wins on Insane Buzzer-Beater, Makes Key Decision on Rookie, Big Injury Updates
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night thanks to an electrifying Austin Reaves buzzer-beater and improved to 3-2 on the year. Reaves dropped 28 points and tied his career-high assists mark with 16.
In other news, the Lakers made a key decision on a rookie amid his injury. He was recently cleared for live on-court contact work and is continuing his progression towards 5-on-5 play.
Additionally, the Lakers have unfortunately dealt with many injures despite the season being just five games in. A key offseason acquisition brought in for his defensive prowess was downgraded ahead of the eventual win against Minnesota.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news:
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
