All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LA Wins on Insane Buzzer-Beater, Makes Key Decision on Rookie, Big Injury Updates

Gabe Smallson

Oct 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) plays defense in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) plays defense in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night thanks to an electrifying Austin Reaves buzzer-beater and improved to 3-2 on the year. Reaves dropped 28 points and tied his career-high assists mark with 16.

In other news, the Lakers made a key decision on a rookie amid his injury. He was recently cleared for live on-court contact work and is continuing his progression towards 5-on-5 play.

Additionally, the Lakers have unfortunately dealt with many injures despite the season being just five games in. A key offseason acquisition brought in for his defensive prowess was downgraded ahead of the eventual win against Minnesota.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Make Key Decision on Injured Rookie

Lakers Rule Out Guard for Timberwolves Game, Bringing Total to 6 Players Out

Austin Reaves’ Stellar Play Could Create Dilemma for Lakers, Says Insider

Lakers, Timberwolves Announce Starting Lineups for Wednesday Game

Lakers Players Taking Wild Approach to Motivate Deandre Ayton

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published |Modified
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News