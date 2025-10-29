Austin Reaves’ Stellar Play Could Create Dilemma for Lakers, Says Insider
The injuries have been rough for the Los Angeles Lakers to start the season.
The Lakers have been banged up by injuries, particularly among their two best players, Luka Doncic and LeBron James. The start of the season has been less than ideal for the Lakers, but that is certainly not the case for their star guard and their third-best player, Austin Reaves.
Reaves is on his way to yet another career year and is on pace to make his first-ever All-Star appearance. That is a long way down the road, but still, he is off to a hot start to the season. Reaves has carried the load for the Lakers and has taken his game to the next level.
Because of his stellar play, Sam Amick of The Athletic says that it could cause a dilemma for the purple and gold.
"While they’ll be able to outbid the competition next July, when his max offer from the Lakers would be five years and a combined $240 million, they need to see how he fits alongside Dončić for a full season first. The money certainly shouldn’t be a problem, what with new owner Mark Walter — he of the LA Dodgers’ free-spending lore — having bought a majority stake of the team at a $10 billion valuation in June.
"The Reaves dynamic has potential shades of what transpired with Dončić in Dallas, when Jalen Brunson opted to leave the Mavericks for the New York Knicks and the chance to have his own team in 2022. Add in the fact that James could decide to retire at any given moment, and the prospect of Dončić being left without an elite core around him is real.
"Then again, Reaves’ desire to truly contend, as well as his affinity for the Lakers experience, is well known around the team. If they find a way to be elite, then perhaps that becomes an incentive to stay. What’s more, it should count for something that Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka have consistently resisted pressure to trade Reaves for a star player because of their belief in him."
Reaves is off to a hot start, averaging 35.8 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 57.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three in four games and 37.8 minutes of action.
Prior to the season, many questioned if Reaves was worth a contract north $30 million annually. Now, it's a matter of whether $30 million is enough for a player like Reaves.
There is still a ton of season to go, but at this rate, Reaves could garner north of $40 million annually.
