Lakers Release Disappointing Injury Report Ahead of Mavericks Game

The Lakers entered April as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, sitting third in the West and looking like a genuine playoff threat. But a trip to Oklahoma City changed everything, and the Lakers are now heading to Dallas in a tough spot.

Per the official injury report, three players are ruled out, and one is listed as questionable for Mavericks matchup at American Airlines Center.

Luka Dončić (left hamstring strain) - OUT

Austin Reaves (left oblique muscle strain) - OUT

Marcus Smart (right ankle contusion) - OUT

Jarred Vanderbilt (right calf soreness) - QUESTIONABLE

Lakers Lose Doncic and Reaves for the Rest of the Regular Season

Both Dončić and Reaves picked up their injuries in the same game, the 139-96 blowout loss to the Thunder. Dončić went down with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season. A Grade 2 strain typically takes around a month to heal, which puts his first-round playoff availability in serious doubt.

Reaves initially downplayed his injury after the game, saying he overextended going for a rebound and felt something in his side. But an MRI confirmed a Grade 2 left oblique strain, and the Lakers ruled him out for the remainder of the regular season. He could miss four to six weeks, likely keeping him out of the first round as well.

Smart has now missed seven straight games with a right ankle contusion he suffered when Goga Bitadze fell on him during a game against the Orlando Magic in late March. There were signs he could suit up, with coach JJ Redick noting Smart had worked out on-court before the Thunder game. He remains out.

Vanderbilt is the one player with a real chance of playing, listed as questionable with right calf soreness. His availability would at least give the Lakers a rotation piece they can count on defensively.

With Dončić and Reaves both out, LeBron James will carry the offensive load through the rest of the regular season. The two stars combined for over 55 points per game this season, and replacing that production is not something any team figures out overnight.

Los Angeles is still 50-27 and holds the third seed in the West, one game ahead of Denver. The playoffs start April 18, and whether Dončić and Reaves can suit up for the first round will determine just how far this Lakers team can actually go.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube,Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.