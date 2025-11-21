Lakers Signing Former Nets Big Man to Bolster Depth

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing in a new addition to shake up their roster depth.

Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Los Angeles will be promoting South Bay Lakers affiliate player Drew Timme to a two-way deal.

The Lakers are in the process of finalizing a two-way contract with Drew Timme, league sources told @ClutchPoints.



LA won’t be cutting Nick Smith Jr., so they will need to waive either Christian Koloko or Chris Manon to sign Timme. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) November 21, 2025

Timme, whose most recent NBA experience was logged with the Brooklyn Nets last year, will have to replace one of LA's current two-way players, as all three of those slots on the roster are occupied at present. With guard Nick Smith Jr. already showing major NBA-caliber promise, Siegel suggests that it's more likely center Christian Koloko or shooting guard Chris Manon will be waived.

The 6-foot-10 big man was a three-time All-American and two-time WCC Player of the Year during his four-year tenure at Gonzaga, but ultimately went unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Timme's Winding Pro Hoops Journey

He spent his first pro season, 2023-24, with the Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. Timme had an encouraging start to his tenure there, but fractured his left foot in February 2024.

Timme began the 2024-25 season with the Stockton Kings, Sacramento's NBAGL squad, but saw his G League rights flipped midway through the season to the Long Island Nets, NBAGL affiliate to Brooklyn. He was promoted to a multi-year contract with Brooklyn in March 2025, only to see that deal get waived this past October. He latched on with the South Bay Lakers.

Timme has only played at the NBA level with Brooklyn, in 2024-25. Across nine contests with the lowly Nets, he averaged an encouraging 12.1 points on 44.1 percent shooting from the floor and 62.5 percent shooting from the foul line, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists a night.

Across four G League Tip-Off Tournament contests with South Bay this season, Timme was absolutely on fire. The 25-year-old had been averaging 28.3 points on 48.1 percent field goal shooting and 76.2 percent free throw shooting, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals a night.

As a two-way signing, Timme will be toggled between Los Angeles and South Bay. He's eligible to play up to 50 games with the Lakers proper before LA would have to promote him to its standard roster.

