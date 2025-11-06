Lakers, Spurs Starting Fives Announced Ahead of Wednesday Game
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the San Antonio
Spurs for their ninth game of the season.
The Lakers will seek their seventh win of the season and their fifth in a row. As for the Spurs, they will seek their sixth win of the season as they enter this match with a solid 5-1 record.
Los Angeles enters this match as the home favorites at -1.5.
The Lakers have the home crowd and odds on their side; however, they won't have their star guard, Austin Reaves, on their side.
Reaves is ruled out for this contest with a groin injury. He will miss his second straight game, meaning the team will turn to either Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht to shoulder the load in the backcourt.
With that being said, here is who coach JJ Redick settled on for tonight's starting five.
As for the Spurs, their starting five will be similar to their last contest, in their loss to the Phoenix Suns.
According to ESPN analytics, this match between these two bitter West rivals is close to a toss-up as it could be. The Lakers are slightly favored to win this game at 50.7 percent.
The Lakers will be without five players, including Reaves, LeBron James, Maxi Kleber, Adou Thiero and Gabe Vincent.
James, Kleber, Thiero, and Vincent remain out as they deal with their respective injuries.
In the season, the Lakers are averaging 119.8 points per game, 40.1 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 3.5 blocks, and 9.0 steals while shooting 52.9 percent from the field as a unit.
