Lakers Star LeBron James Breaks Down SGA's Unstoppable Skill Set

The Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the reigning NBA MVP, and at this point in the season, he is playing like he wants to win it again. Even the Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James cannot stop studying his game.

On the Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash, available on Wondery, LeBron went deep on what makes Shai so hard to stop. He pointed to how Shai keeps his efficiency spotless even when the points are piling up.

"Every time you look at the efficiency, you look at the box scores, and you see Shai 38, it's like 13 for 17 from the floor. You know, the night I think he had 40-something, I think it was like 15 for 19." Lebron James

That kind of shooting, night after night, is exactly what got LeBron hooked. And when LeBron loves a player's game, he explains why in detail.

"That's one of my favorite things about players, like I love efficient players, like, you know, can go out, can do the things on the floor, be efficient, you know, not taking too many bad shots. I mean, if you get on a heat, you want to take a heat check or two, I get it, you know." Lebron James

LeBron James says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s efficiency is Jordan-esque:



“Every time you look at the efficiency you look at the box scores and you see Shai 38 it’s like 13 for 17 from the floor you know the other night I think he had 40 something I think it was like 15 for 19.… pic.twitter.com/2O22Ue1I13 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) April 7, 2026

Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is So Difficult to Guard

That efficiency is what eventually got LeBron to the Jordan comparison. Playing the perimeter, living in the mid-range, and still shooting like that, it is a combination that does not come around often.

"We all have our nights where we don't shoot, you know, to our capabilities. I mean, that just comes with the game. But I think that's one of the things I love about Shai, is just like, for him to play on the perimeter as much as he does, play in the mid-range as much as he does, and still be as super efficient as he is. Like you said, it's Jordan-esque for sure. In a slightly different way." Lebron James

The two then went move by move through what makes Shai so hard to stop. The left hand, the slow between-the-legs dribble, the big shoulder for separation, the ability to stop on a dime. Take the left away, and he beats you going right.

"You go big shoulder, go right, and then step back going right. We've seen some game winners, him going right, step back. Like he has a total package." Lebron James

Context makes this conversation hit harder. Just recently, the Thunder blew out the Lakers 139-96, a game where Luka Doncic left with a hamstring strain, and Austin Reaves suffered an oblique injury. Shai finished with 28 points and looked unbothered the entire night.

Shai is currently averaging 31.4 points and 6.5 assists per game this season, with a 66.5% true shooting percentage. The playoffs are almost here, and if LeBron James is this locked in on what makes Shai special, everyone else probably should be too.

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