Lakers’ Record Ownership Sale Faces Longer Wait for NBA Approval

After only 14 months of ownership, Mark Walter, the majority stakeholder, decided to sell the Los Angeles Lakers to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger for a record-setting $12.5 billion, which was a shocking turn of events for the storied NBA franchise.

Although the sale has been agreed upon by both parties, it still needs to be approved by the NBA board of governors.

Lakers Historic Sale Next Expected to Be Approved Yet

The next meeting will take place next week, but approving the sale of the Lakers franchise isn’t expected to be discussed, according to Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the L.A. Times.

The transaction that valued the Lakers at a record $12.5 billion still needs to be approved by the NBA board of governors, which next meets Sept. 14-15, according to ESPN, but approval for the Lakers ownership change will likely not be on the docket.

Mar 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers majority owner Mark Walter and team executive Jeannie Buss in attendance at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On top of Walter deciding to sell, the Buss family also decided to sell their remaining 17.8 percent in the team. However, Jeanie Buss is fighting her siblings’ decision to sell, creating a legal battle.

Jeanie Buss’ petition to block the sale of her family’s stake in the team is set to be heard in court on Dec. 8, after it was initially scheduled for Nov. 5, but a continuance was granted due to a scheduling conflict.

Lakers Make Two More Front-Office Hires

Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left, speaks during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in May, the Lakers brought in Rohan Ramadas to be one of two assistant general managers under longtime general manager Rob Pelinka. Ramadas will focus on strategy and data systems in his new role in Los Angeles.

After Ramadas was officially hired, the Lakers wanted to bring in another assistant general manager to help Pelinka in the front office. That next hire turned out to be Eric Amsler, formerly of the Miami Heat. Amsler will focus on player personnel.

Following the hiring of Amsler, the Lakers weren’t done adding to the front office, as they have now hired Keith D’Amelio to be the director of integrated performance systems. D’Amelio previously spent time with the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and the WNBA’s New York Liberty, as well as a stint with Nike.

So, despite another regime that came out of nowhere and still has many questions to answer, the Lakers continue to make front-office moves to get the franchise headed in the right direction ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

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