One Team Stands Out for LeBron James If the Lakers Fall Through

LeBron James is heading into free agency this summer, and his camp is not just waiting around. Rich Paul has made it clear that before any below-max conversation even starts, the Lakers need to show LeBron exactly what they are building toward.

The ask is simple. If the Lakers want LeBron to take less money, they better have a real championship roadmap ready. Without that, there is very little reason for him to discount himself for a team that cannot clearly show him a path to a title.

That uncertainty is exactly what has kept other teams in the picture. The Lakers remain the favorite, but Cleveland and Golden State have both been circling. And if the Lakers cannot get a deal done, one of those two has a much more realistic case than people are giving it credit for.

Brian Windhorst Names the Golden State Warriors as the Team to Watch for LeBron James

Via NBA Base, ESPN's Brian Windhorst appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and laid it all out. He put the Lakers at 51% and then addressed Cleveland head on, because that storyline is not going away either.

"I know that everybody loves the idea of LeBron in Cleveland. Cleveland needs perimeter defence. I mean, it'll be a great story. You know, he would definitely help them. Cleveland needs interior toughness and perimeter defence, and LeBron can do some of that, but I don't know, man."

There is currently a '51% chance' LeBron James returns to the Los Angeles Lakers, per @WindhorstESPN



Windhorst notes to keep an eye on the Golden State Warriors if a deal doesn’t get done.



(Via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/B4Dx2ZDC1Z — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) June 9, 2026

The issue with Cleveland comes down to money. LeBron would have to come in on a veteran minimum, somewhere around $3 million, which is a massive step down from what he has been earning. Windhorst was not convinced that was happening.

"Also, that would require LeBron to play for three million bucks, and I don't want to spend his money. If he wants to play for three million, he can do it, but until I hear from Rich Paul that LeBron is ready to play for three million, I'm not going to believe it."

That brings it back to Golden State. Windhorst did not hesitate when he got there.

"I'd watch Golden State. He played with Steph Curry and Steve Kerr on the Olympics. You know he's close with Draymond Green. And they love each other up there. I mean, so I still think it's Lakers. I say 51% Lakers, and then we'll see."

The Warriors can reportedly offer LeBron the non-taxpayer midlevel exception, around $15 million, without needing to blow up their roster to do it. It is not a max deal, but the relationships are already there. LeBron has played alongside Curry and under Kerr at the Olympics, and his bond with Draymond Green is well known.

For Lakers fans, 51% still leans their way. But if that roadmap Lebron's camp is asking for never materializes, Golden State is not just a backup plan on paper anymore.

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