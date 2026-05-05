The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round, and not everyone believes LA has what it takes to make it a real series. They just came off a six-game first-round win over the Houston Rockets, but this is a completely different challenge.

Speaking on the NFG Show, per NBA Courtside on X, Paul Pierce made his feelings very clear.

"I don't see the Lakers hanging with this group. They're used to playing without Jalen Williams, you know what I'm saying? Then you’re asking LeBron again at 41. He’s going to log a lot of minutes and he’s going to be on the ball a lot more than when Luka is out there. It’s just going to be difficult…LeBron at 41, I don’t want Lu Dort draped all over me all game, holding me. Cason Wallace, all these guys are draped all over you. When I got older, the guys started denying, you just like, don’t want to waste the energy to get open."

Paul Pierce says he don’t see Lakers winning one game vs OKC:



“I don’t see the Lakers hanging with this group. They’re used to playing without Jalen Willams, you know what I’m saying? Then you’re asking LeBron again at 41. He’s going to log a lot of minutes and he’s going to be… https://t.co/baO1TMxhau pic.twitter.com/MxakM3AGaD — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) May 4, 2026

It is a lot to process, but Pierce is not wrong about the math. Luka Doncic has not played a single minute this postseason with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, and he is expected to miss the start of the second round as well.

That puts everything on LeBron James, who averaged 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists against Houston. He kept the Lakers alive in Round 1. Doing the same against OKC is a much bigger ask.

Lakers vs Thunder: Can LA Make This a Series Without Luka?

Jalen Williams is out for Game 1 with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, and Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has refused to commit to a return timeline. That is the one thing the Lakers can point to as a break going their way. But even without Williams, Oklahoma City swept Phoenix in the first round and has looked like the best team in basketball all season.

Austin Reaves returned in Game 5 against Houston after missing nine games with a Grade 2 oblique strain. His health is critical here because the Lakers will need him creating off the dribble and making shots to take any pressure off LeBron. Without Luka, there is no margin for either of them to have a quiet night.

JJ Redick did not sugarcoat it either. The Lakers coach acknowledged that Oklahoma City is one of the best teams he has ever seen, and that his group fully understands the size of the challenge in front of them.

LA knows exactly what they are walking into. Whether the Lakers can do anything about it starts tonight in Oklahoma City.

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