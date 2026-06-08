Rams Star Myles Garrett Reveals Why Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Still Inspires Him

Over the last few years, fans of professional sports teams in Los Angeles have gotten pretty lucky, with superstars galore landing in the City of Angels. From Shohei Ohtani signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Los Angeles Lakers trading for superstar guard Luka Doncic, and now the Los Angeles Rams have brought in arguably the best defensive end in the NFL by trading for Myles Garrett.

Jun 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett looks on prior to throwing out the honorary first pitch before a game between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

It didn’t take long for Garrett to win over the avid fans of the Rams, Dodgers and Lakers, as he recently showed up at Dodger Stadium to throw out the first pitch while wearing a shirt with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on it, sporting a Dodgers hat.

Rams Newcomer Myles Garrett Opens Up on Kobe’s Impact

Newest #Ramshouse DE Myles Garrett shows love & respect to the late Kobe Bryant at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/Vxmd078qlb — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) June 7, 2026

Garrett admitted he’s been a fan of the late great Lakers legend since he was a kid, sporting the same hairstyle.

“I’ve had love for Kobe since I was a kid,” Garrett said on SportsNet LA, via Nick Hamilton of Nitecast Media. “I remember playing NBA Jam back in the day and playing with the Lakers because I was such a big Kobe fan. I used to wear the short fro just like Kobe, and that love has been there ever since.”

Along with New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson, who let it be known that Bryant’s Mamba Mentality has inspired him during his NBA career after going up 2-0 on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, Garrett has drawn inspiration from the Lakers icon.

Welcome to L.A., Myles Garrett 🤩@RamsNFL's newest star delivers a strike at Dodger Stadium! pic.twitter.com/X3PJtqokCI — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2026

“I have a lot of respect for how he went about his business,” Garrett said of Bryant. “Obviously, the Mamba Mentality, but just the way he treated every single game, every single second he was out there. He never took it for granted, and I’ve kind of treated my career and my life the same way.”

Much like Brunson, who has become one of the best players in the NBA while leading the Knicks to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, Garrett has been a dominant force in the NFL.

The superstar defensive end has won NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice during his time with the Cleveland Browns. He will look to take the Rams to another level defensively while reigning NFL MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford leads the offense in their efforts to win a Super Bowl for the first time since 2022, when they beat Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

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