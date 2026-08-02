Rams' Puka Nacua Has Perfect Response to Lakers Entering Luka Doncic Era

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially entered the Luka Doncic era of the storied franchise, with LeBron James deciding to move on this summer and sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA free agency.

Building around Doncic has been the team’s primary focus during the offseason, and the front office has been extremely busy in their efforts to do just that, with several new faces heading to Los Angeles ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Rams’ Puka Nacua Ready to Rock Luka Doncic Jersey in Post-LeBron Era

Los Angeles Rams superstar Puka Nacua is a diehard Lakers fan and is frequently seen at Crypto.com Arena during games while supporting the purple and gold with a jersey.

Although Nacua is a big fan of LeBron, the Rams wide receiver isn’t switching allegiances to the 76ers next season, nor is he going to Philadelphia to watch any games, as he made it clear that he’ll be sporting a Luka Doncic jersey moving forward and will likely be in attendance when the 76ers come to town, via Michael Duarte of The California Post.

I asked Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua about his favorite player LeBron James leaving the Lakers to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers and if he still plans on supporting the Lakers this season now that the King has abdicated his throne. #lebron #rams #nfl #puka pic.twitter.com/89NEtJ3QYG — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 29, 2026

“I think so, 100%,” Nacua said. “I do have a Luka Doncic jersey, so I’m here. Sadly, I’m definitely not flying out to Philly to make any of those games, but I did see him out in New York and I told them that I know we got a lot of tight ends and we’re running 13 personnel so if he ever wants to hang up the jersey we got some cleats for him for sure.”

With LeBron officially set to suit up for the 76ers for the upcoming season, the next order of business for the NBA is putting together the schedule for the 2026-27 campaign.

One of the most anticipated games of the season will be when LeBron returns to Los Angeles to face the Lakers for the first time in a 76ers jersey. Practically every game the 76ers play next season will be must-see TV, as they are expected to be a legitimate title contender while the four-time champion potentially plays out his final year in the league.

When Will the 2026-27 NBA Schedule Be Released?

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to media after the 75th NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NBA schedule is generally released midway through August, as the league waits for most movement to die down, which it has at this point. LeBron's decision was likely the last big move of the offseason, so the league could move quickly to set the schedule for the 2026-27 season.

Last year, the NBA schedule dropped on Aug. 14, the earliest it has been released in recent years. In the previous three years, the schedule came out on Aug. 15 (2024-25) and Aug. 17 twice (2023-24, 2022-23).

So if the league continues this trend, the schedule for the 2026-27 campaign will be released very soon. A few matchups will likely be leaked before the full schedule drops, including which matchups will be played on the first day of the regular season and on Christmas Day.

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