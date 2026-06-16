Lakers' Rui Hachimura Just Emerged as Potential Target for Team Nobody Expected

The start of NBA free agency is right around the corner, with the Los Angeles Lakers already allowed to begin negotiations with their free agents, which is quite a long list of notable players.

Although LeBron James, who will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time since 2018, and Austin Reaves, who is expected to opt out of the final year of his deal with the team before the June 29 deadline, have been dominating the headlines as of late, the Lakers have other key players set to hit the open market.

Veteran forward Rui Hachimura is likely next in line behind James and Reaves, and he could receive considerable interest as a free agent after some red-hot outside shooting during the 2025-26 NBA season.

Spurs Could Make a Run at Rui Hachimura in Free Agency

According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, the reigning Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs might be able to swoop in and sign the sharpshooting forward this summer.

"The Spurs have the flexibility to go out and do some free-agency shopping," Marks said. "When you look at the playoffs, they need a combo big man who can complement Victor [Wembanyama]. When you look at a stretch four, a player like Rui Hachimura from the Lakers, you pair him up with a big who can shoot.

“Regardless, the Spurs are set up really nicely for the future."

With securing Reaves and James’ future in Los Angeles seemingly being the Lakers’ top priorities this offseason, it was unclear whether the team would try to re-sign Hachimura until earlier this week.

Apparently, Hachimura and veteran center Jaxson Hayes are two of the team’s free agents that the Lakers want to bring back. Both players have performed well while playing alongside superstar Luka Doncic, much like Reaves, which bodes well for them returning.

However, the Spurs could make things tough for the Lakers if playing in San Antonio, with Victor Wembanyama and company appeals to the 28-year-old forward.

Hachimura proved his worth during the 2025-26 campaign as a solid stretch four for the Lakers, setting a franchise mark of 44.3 percent from beyond the arc during the regular season and then continuing that hot shooting into the NBA playoffs with historic outside shooting at 50.7 percent.

Over his seven-year NBA career to date, Hachimura averages 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 49.9 percent from the field, 39.4 percent from deep and 75.8 percent from the free-throw line.

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