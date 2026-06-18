Lakers May Already Know What They Won’t Pay LeBron James in NBA Free Agency

With the start of offseason madness in the NBA right around the corner, the Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot of tough decisions to make with players currently on the roster, like superstar LeBron James.

James will become an unrestricted free agent this summer for the first time since 2018, which was when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Lakers and begin his stint in Los Angeles.

As of right now, there’s been no indication as to what James wants to do as a free agent, but the rumors have been swirling, with the four-time NBA champion potentially leaning toward returning to the Lakers.

Lakers Not Expected to Offer Max Deal to LeBron James

However, perhaps the most crucial part of James ' return is what his new contract with the Lakers will look like, even though it has been reported that he wants as much as the Lakers can offer.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Lakers are not expected to offer James the maximum of $182 over the next three years.

The Lakers technically could offer James a maximum of three years and $182 million to stay, but nobody around the league expects the team to offer James anywhere close to that.

If that is true, it’ll be interesting to see if that’s a dealbreaker for the future Hall of Famer, especially with other suitors expected in NBA free agency, namely the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the Lakers owning his Bird rights, James won’t be able to get more money elsewhere. He’ll supposedly not have a shortage of interested teams in free agency, with his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, claiming 10 to 12 teams have already reached out to express interest in the superstar forward.

As for the Warriors, Golden State’s best offer would be $15.1 million.

The most the Warriors, as currently constructed, would be able to offer James is the $15.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception, $37 million less than what he made last season.

As for the Cavs, a sign-and-trade scenario might be the only way to make a deal happen, which could attract the Lakers if they can get a player like center Jarrett Allen in a swap.

Luka Doncic, whom the Lakers plan to build around moving forward, has made it clear what he wants the team to do this summer, with upgrading the center position being the top priority, via McMenamin.

"Luka's first and foremost desire is an A-list center," the source said.

Allen would definitely help address that need, but it remains to be seen if that sign-and-trade idea is something Cleveland would explore to bring back the franchise’s all-time great for a third and final stint.

The wait continues for James’ decision, but the plot thickens as the start of free agency draws near.

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