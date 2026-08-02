Wizards' AJ Dybantsa Wants to Face Luka Doncic on ‘ISO Island’ in Bold Lakers Challenge

At one point during the 2025-26 NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic was virtually unstoppable on the basketball court, helping lead his team to a 15-1 record in March.

Doncic missed one game during that insane month of Lakers basketball due to a one-game suspension for receiving a 16th technical foul. Los Angeles lost that game he missed, but Doncic’s numbers over the course of that 16-game stretch were on another level, averaging 37.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Wizards Rookie AJ Dybantsa Can’t Wait to Face Lakers Superstar Luka Doncic

The new face of the Lakers franchise showed Los Angeles what he can do when he hits his stride during the season and what to look forward to down the road.

Along with winning over Lakers fans and turning heads around the league last season, Washington Wizards rookie AJ Dybantsa is anxious to see what it is like to guard Doncic and two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, as he said on the Road Trippin’ Show.

“I watched Luka play, and Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] play live, and it's so easy to them,” Dybantsa said. “I just want to see it. I just want to be on the defensive end and just see. I mean, I might be a part of it. … I just want to see how easy it is. Or if it's that easy.”

Dybantsa was taken No. 1 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Wizards and will play alongside former Lakers star Anthony Davis and former Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young next season and for the foreseeable future.

Clearly, the BYU product doesn’t lack confidence, as he looks forward to playing against arguably the two best guards in the game.

AJ Dybantsa Wants to Be on 'ISO Island' With Luka Doncic

The 19-year-old has been blown away by how Doncic can dictate pace and force everyone to play at his speed, which is anything but fast. The rookie wants to see that up close and personal in 2026-27.

“I just want to be on like an ISO island," Dybantsa said of facing Doncic. "This sounds crazy, but I want to be on an iso island and just really see if he's moving that slow. … I mean, it works.”

Although admirable, Dybantsa may regret wanting to see what it is like to guard Doncic, as few have been successful in containing the league’s scoring champion.

AJ Dybansta says watching Luka Doncic play in person was the greatest performance he's ever seen



" I watch Luka live and that was the probably the craziest single performance I've ever seen. It was 40 point triple double, and it was EASY."



(Via @NoChillGilZero) pic.twitter.com/iYGXw07XrE — Tsoj (@TsojBall) June 2, 2026

Once the NBA schedule drops, which will likely be in the next few weeks, Doncic may be circling the matchups against the Wizards to show the rookie what a nightmare he can be on the basketball floor.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.