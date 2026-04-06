LeBron James’s Fascinating Explanation for Why Cooper Flagg’s Rookie Year Reminds Him of His Own

On Sunday night, LeBron James and Cooper Flagg put on a show the likes of which will be talked about for many years.

James, the era-defining superstar of this century who is still excelling at 41 years old, led his Lakers to battle against the next era-defining superstar of the NBA in Flagg. The ensuing battle was spectacular. “The King” recorded 30 points and 15 assists, an awe-inspiring double-double that belies his age. Not to be outdone, the 19-year-old Flagg scored 45 points on 14-for-27 shooting with eight rebounds and nine assists—a stunning sequel performance to the 51-point show he put on two days prior against the Magic. And the young buck won the day as the Mavericks took down the Lakers, 134-128.

It was the past, present and future of the NBA wrapped into one glorious showcase. Flagg has long been heralded as the greatest American prospect since LeBron himself and looked every bit of the part. For him to out-duel James in a fairly high-stakes affair (the Lakers are desperately clinging to the No. 3 seed in the West after losing Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves) is a landmark moment for Flagg’s rookie year and one of those bits of basketball lore that lovers of the game will remember for a long time.

It will also not do much to slow the roll of anybody eager to compare Flagg to James. Surprisingly, LeBron himself was willing to wade into those waters during his postgame availability.

James was asked if he saw any similarities between his own rookie year and what Flagg is going through. He was slow to answer when it came to their overall experiences, stating off the court it’s a “little different.” But on the court, as very young No. 1 picks who were pushed into the center of the spotlight immediately for their respective franchises, James does see similarities and was willing to go into some detail about it.

“I love what he’s doing. I love what he’s bringing to this franchise,” James shared. “Like I said, it looks like he loves the game. He’s putting in the work. [Jason Kidd], early on got a little scrutinized because they started him at point guard at times. I thought that was unfair because it’s great to put the ball into somebody’s hands so they can just go through the rough patches. When you go through the rough patches it allows you to grow at a rate faster than other players.



“That’s what [former Cavaliers coach] Paul Silas, rest his soul, did for me. My rookie year I basically started at point guard early on and he allowed me to make mistakes and make mistakes and make mistakes, play these tough defenses and things like that. I had to make the reads or whatever. I see some similarities in that on the basketball floor.”

LeBron James was asked if he sees any similarity’s between he and Cooper Flagg’s introduction to the league; being the face of a franchise as a teenager.



“I love what he’s doing. I love what he’s bringing to this franchise. He looks like he loves the game. He’s putting in the… pic.twitter.com/DRyOsKk2KB — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) April 6, 2026

It’s a rare and fascinating glimpse into one of the greatest basketball minds in NBA history. And James must think very highly of Flagg if he was willing to wade even an inch into comparison waters. He was obviously reluctant to do so about any aspect of Flagg’s young career outside of the arena, but once he got rolling it was clear James really does see Flagg in a comparative situation as a young star.

It’s also a point in favor of Kidd, who did wind up on the receiving end of loud criticism to start the year after throwing Flagg into the deep end. He had the rookie lead Dallas’s offense to start his career and it was rocky. But it was all in the long-term interest of Flagg’s career and should make for a solid foundation going forward now that he’s gotten the chance to make mistake after mistake against good teams.

According to LeBron, anyway. And he’s an expert on this subject matter.

For his part, Flagg was just thrilled to be out there with “The King.”

“He's somebody that, when I was little kid, I was watching him go through his whole career,” Flagg said after the win. “It's really impressive, obviously first of all, just to watch him, seeing him be able to do the things he's still able to do out there. It's just a dream come true. These are the moments, these are the times to be able to match up against somebody like that, with the career that he's had, he's obviously one of the greatest. So it's incredible.”

How LeBron, Flagg’s rookie year stats compare

James believes he and Flagg started their career in similar circumstances. Going beyond those circumstances, how does their production stack up? Let’s compare their basic stats and, in honor of Flagg’s ridiculous weekend, how many 40-point efforts they mustered up as rookies.

CATEGORY LeBron James Cooper Flagg PPG 20.9 20.8 RPG 5.5 6.6 APG 5.9 4.5 FG% 41.7% 47.2% 40-Point Games 1 3

James, of course, debuted into a much different NBA. He was one of only 19 players to average north of 20 points per game, whereas Flagg is one of 32 such players. The lack of three-point emphasis back in ‘03 means James didn’t enjoy the open lanes Flagg did this year. When applying context to the above stats nobody can make a reasonable case that Flagg’s rookie season is “better” than James’s was.

But it is still quite interesting to see how closely they match up in sheer production. No matter what, the best is yet to come for the young Flagg.

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