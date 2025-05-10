Aaron Gordon Transitions From Orlando Magic Dunk King To Clutch Shooter
In 2021, the Orlando Magic traded Aaron Gordon and Gary Clark to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and a 2025 first-round pick (No. 25).
Gordon didn't become an immediate game-changer for the Nuggets when he only averaged 10.2 points after the midseason trade, but his individual success soon took off.
With the help of superstar Nikola Jokić and a defined offensive role, Gordon has carved out a spot as one of the league’s top 3-and-D players with a championship to show for it.
The Nuggets are in the midst of another championship run, facing the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Gordon, a huge help in the playoffs, has hit two clutch shots already in the series.
David Dennis Jr., a senior writer for Andscape, compared Gordon’s playoff performances to an NBA legend during an appearance on SportsCenter.
"Gordon is out there looking like prime Reggie Miller, hitting clutch shots," Dennis Jr. said.
Gordon is shooting 43.6 percent from three-point range this season, a significant increase from his 33.1 percent career average. He spoke at a recent press conference about what led to the improvement.
"Well, I worked on my jumper a lot," Gordon said. "Throughout the years, you guys have seen a maturation of it, so it's nice to have it all culminate on a game winner."
When Gordon was selected No. 4 overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic envisioned him as the future of the franchise because of his athleticism and developing offensive game.
Gordon had an underwhelming rookie season, averaging 5.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 17 minutes per game before undergoing foot surgery that ended his year.
Gordon showed growth in Orlando, averaging a career-high 17.6 points in his fourth season, but due to roster dynamics and his role, he never fully reached the star potential the Magic envisioned.
The trade made sense for both sides at the time, as the Magic were preparing for a full rebuild and the Nuggets were looking to bolster their championship-contending roster, but Gordon blossomed into a shooter the Magic never anticipated.
Nuggets coach David Adelman commented Gordon means brings to the team than just shooting.
"Aaron's going to be a hero again," Adelman said. "I'm looking at ball handling, responsibilities, leadership. He is a Denver Nugget man, like he is the soul of our team. So cool to see him have two moments he'll never forget."
Andrew Cherico is a contributor to the Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at andrewbelmont03@gmail.com