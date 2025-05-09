Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Projected To Receive "Supermax" Offer
Players selected in the 2022 NBA Draft become eligible for contract extensions on July 1.
The Orlando Magic need to lock in star forward Paolo Banchero as the centerpiece of the future.
Banchero, 22, has been on an upward trajectory since being drafted, winning NBA Rookie of the Year, earning an All-Star selection, and leading the Magic to back-to-back playoff appearances.
A recent Bleacher Report article said the Magic's top priority is securing Banchero long-term.
"Paolo Banchero was an All-Star in 2023-24," the article said, "but an oblique injury knocked him out of the running this past season. When healthy, he's a powerful scoring wing akin to Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown—at least that's what the Magic hope. The larger question is filling the roster with the right offensive balance. The Magic currently defend well, but they lack shooting, playmaking and durability. Getting Jalen Suggs back healthy from a knee injury will be a big step forward for Orlando. Banchero and Franz Wagner developing their three-point shot to better complement each other would help, too. Still, none of that will be decided this summer when the Magic roll out a max extension to Banchero."
The article predicted the Magic may go all-in and offer Banchero a full max contract, with the potential to reach 30 percent of the salary cap, even if it's not ideal for them.
"Orlando would probably prefer not to give Banchero the 30 percent max criteria," the article stated. "But that's what NBA teams religiously do for their franchise players. Closest comp: Scottie Barnes (five years, $224.2 million), Cade Cunningham (five years, up to $269.1 million)."
Banchero has increased his scoring average each season as he grows into his No. 1 role with the Magic. Offering him the max contract with the potential for the highest pay percentage should be a no-brainer.
Andrew Cherico is a contributor to the Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at andrewbelmont03@gmail.com