Orlando Magic Forward Paolo Banchero Named A Finalist For Top Honor
When Paolo Banchero was drafted first overall by the Orlando Magic in 2022, he became the face of the franchise, a role that demands excellence both on and off the court.
After consistently engaging with the media, Banchero was named a finalist for the Professional Basketball Writers Association’s All-Interview Team.
Although Banchero didn’t make the first or second team, he was among the 25 finalists selected from more than 48 nominees.
"More than four dozen players were nominated by PBWA members," the PBWA wrote. "Twenty-five finalists were selected by a PBWA subcommittee to create the official ballot, which was voted on by the entire membership. Players received two points for every first-team vote and one point for every second-team vote."
The All-Interview team is making it's return after being discontinued 22 years ago.
"The All-Interview team, once a staple of the NBA’s official slate of awards, was discontinued after the 2003-04 season. The PBWA is bringing it back now, as a way to recognize the players who consistently provide the insights, details and depth that bring our stories to life, while meeting (or exceeding) their mandated media obligations," the PBWA said.
The president of the PBWA is grateful for the league's support in bringing it back.
“We’re thrilled to revive the All-Interview team and pleased to have the league’s support in bringing it back,” said PBWA president Howard Beck. “You can’t tell great stories without great interviews. We’re truly grateful to the players who make our jobs more enjoyable and our stories more illuminating.”
Andrew Cherico is a contributor to the Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at andrewbelmont03@gmail.com