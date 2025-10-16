Are the Magic finally overtaking the Heat?
The Orlando Magic were introduced to the NBA in 1989, one year after another Florida team, and their in-state rival Miami Heat. The Magic were the first team to reach the NBA finals out of Florida, but since then the Heat have long been superior to the Magic, 3-championships, constant playoff presence, an 81-61 all-time record in favor of the Heat, and Miami winning the lone playoff series.
But this year, things feel and project differently. Many analysts have the Magic as a top 3 seed in the East and the Heat falling well behind as a play-in team, once again.
I agree with these projections for three reasons, which I will lay out here, as the Magic begin their quest to the franchise's first championship, and Miami tries to find a direction in their recent stagnancy.
1. Depth That Runs Ten Deep
What separates the Magic this season is their sheer depth. Players like Goga Bitadze, Anthony Black, Jase Richardson, Wendell Carter Jr., and Tristan da Silva give Orlando legitimate rotational flexibility. Head coach Jamahl Mosley can mix and match lineups without a major drop-off on either end of the floor, something Miami simply can’t match right now. While the Heat have leaned on undrafted role players for years, their supporting cast has thinned, and the Magic’s young bench could become one of the best in the league.
2. A Stronger, Younger Core
Orlando’s foundation of Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and newly acquired Desmond Bane is among the league's best and much more complete than Miami’s trio of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Norman Powell or guys like Wiggins, Ware, and Jovic. The Magic’s core is balanced across positions and timelines: elite size on the wings, versatile defense, and multiple players capable of creating offense. Miami’s stars, meanwhile, are either nearing their peak or uncertain fits in a post-Butler landscape.
3. A Clear Alpha and a Clear Direction
Every true contender has a 1A -- a player who dictates everything about the franchise’s identity. Orlando has that in Paolo Banchero. He’s already shown he can be the go-to scorer, playmaker, and leader, the kind of franchise cornerstone you build around. Miami, on the other hand, is searching for its next alpha. With Jimmy Butler gone and no clear Alpha, the Heat feel stuck between eras. The Magic, by contrast, know exactly who they are and where they’re going.
For the first time in years, the balance of power in Florida basketball feels uncertain. The Magic’s growth, fueled by a deep roster and a rising young core, has positioned them to compete with the East’s elite, a place the Heat have occupied for the better part of two decades. Orlando’s momentum doesn’t erase Miami’s history of success, but it does suggest the state’s basketball future might look a little different.
Still, the Heat are never to be counted out. Their organizational culture, player development, and postseason resilience have earned that respect. But as the 2025 season unfolds, the Magic appear ready to step out of Miami’s shadow and carve out their own era of excellence; one where the Sunshine State might once again be home to two true contenders.
