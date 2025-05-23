Big Trade Prediction Has Orlando Magic Acquiring NBA Champion
The Orlando Magic must improve offensively to advance past the first round of the playoffs. With limited cap space heading into free agency, the front office has to get creative with trades to bring in the caliber of player needed to help Paolo Banchero and Co.
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. can solve the issues at hand for Orlando, which ranks at the bottom of the league in multiple offensive categories.
A recent trade proposal by ClutchPoints has the Magic entering a three-team trade to acquire Porter Jr.
Magic receive: Michael Porter Jr.
Nuggets receive: Jonathan Isaac, Gary Harris, Mo Wagner, Cory Joseph
Nets receive: Caleb Houston, cash considerations
Despite struggling in the postseason, Porter Jr. averaged 18.2 points and seven rebounds in 77 games. His 39.5 percent shooting from long range injects much-needed life for the Magic.
He shot 41.8 percent on catch-and-shoot threes. Having him on the floor waiting to unleash from deep gives Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner a kick-out option when driving in the lane.
Orlando is surrendering a lot in the trade. However, no outgoing players move the needle like Porter Jr. does. Moreover, Denver addresses multiple needs.
Without Nikola Jokic on the floor, the offense falls apart. Gary Harris's most productive years were in a Nuggets uniform, meaning a reunion can be beneficial. The addition of Mo Wagner provides a capable backup for Jokic, addressing another need for Denver. Add Jonathan Isaac and Cory Joseph to the mix, and the Nuggets acquire a nice haul of veterans for Porter Jr.
