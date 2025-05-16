Cavaliers-Magic Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Darius Garland To Orlando For $150 Million Star
The Orlando Magic cannot rely on the forward tandem of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to carry their scoring load, expecting a championship to come from it.
Their placement as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and first-round loss to the reigning champion Boston Celtics should make the obvious the need for change. While injuries did derail the Magic's season to an extent, having a single guard average more than 10 points (Jalen Suggs) cannot be the case for a championship contender.
This is why ClutchPoints proposes a blockbuster trade between the Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers, sending All-Star guard Darius Garland to Orlando for Suggs, Cory Joseph, Caleb Houston, a 2025 first-round pick (via Denver Nuggets), and a 2027 first-round pick.
Cavaliers fans understand how much of a rollercoaster it is to have Garland on the team, as he'll thrive at times and disappear the next night. It's a price the Magic may need to pay to seriously contend for a title. Despite the highs and lows, he averaged 20.6 points, 6.7 assists, and 1.2 steals on 47.2 percent shooting in 75 appearances last season.
If Garland can find more consistency in Magic coach Jamahl Mosley's system, cutting ties with Suggs and the rest of the previously listed assets is well worth it. At 23 years old, Suggs is still improving on both ends of the floor, but the higher-ups in Orlando's organization are likely growing impatient with the lack of postseason success.
A Big Three of Banchero, Wagner, and Garland could seriously contend in the East, but it remains to be seen if the Cavaliers are willing to move Garland, especially to an in-conference team looking to contend.
READ MORE ORLANDO MAGIC NEWS
Orlando Magic Have Found Willing Taker Of 'X-Factor' Role Next Season
Trading Up Would Help Orlando Magic Land Coveted NBA Draft Prospects