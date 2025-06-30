The Magic Insider

Could Orlando Magic Really Trade For Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James?

LeBron James could be traded by the Los Angeles Lakers. Are the Orlando Magic a possible destination?

Jeremy Brener

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Orlando Magic and the rest of the NBA are reacting to the news of a potential LeBron James trade.

James, 40, opted into the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he is expected to make just over $52 million. He averaged 24.4 points and 7.8 rebounds last season with the Lakers.

LeBron has a no-trade clause, which could make it difficult for teams like the Magic to get him. CBS Sports ranked the Magic at No. 18 out of all 29 teams he could be traded to this offseason.

"Better market than Detroit or Minnesota, but Paolo Banchero is probably too young. Besides, there's very little shooting here. The team would thrive on talent and versatility, but the fit is iffy," CBS Sports wrote.

LeBron is the league's oldest player, but it's hard to deny that he is the most decorated and accomplished. Every team in the league would be lying if they didn't even think about the idea of acquiring him.

The Magic hope to have younger, longer-term versions of a LeBron-like player in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but nothing matches the King.

Banchero and Wagner should be off-limits in any potential LeBron trade, but the Magic should be willing to part ways with anybody else in order to make this dream a reality.

