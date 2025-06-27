Orlando Magic Trade With Boston Celtics For No. 32 Pick
The Orlando Magic are making a big trade at the start of the second round of the NBA Draft.
According to league sources, the Magic acquired the No. 32 pick from the Boston Celtics for Nos. 46, 57, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 second-round selection to select Noah Penda, a French prospect who last played with Le Mans Sarthe Basket.
Penda, 20, stands 6-8 and weighs 242 pounds and is expected to be on the Magic's roster for the upcoming season.
He fits the bill as the exact kind of prototypical player the Magic look for on the wing.
He's a young, raw prospect that is considered to be a "Swiss army knife," who can develop into a strong player in the league.
Penda joins the No. 25 pick Jase Richardson out of Michigan State as part of the Magic's 2025 rookie class
Penda was seen as a player that could have been stashed for a year or two, but the Frenchman is trying to come stateside this season, and he is expected to be one of the final players on the Magic's roster.
Penda will have a chance to make his debut for the Magic organization at Las Vegas Summer League next month.
Orlando is likely done for the rest of the second round without any selections left.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic's Desmond Bane Has Two-Word Response About New Coach
Orlando Magic Linked to 10-Year Veteran in Free Agency
Orlando Magic Select Jase Richardson with No. 25 Pick in NBA Draft