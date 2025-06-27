New-Look Orlando Magic Depth Chart Update After NBA Draft
The Orlando Magic are a new-look team after selecting Jase Richardson and Noah Penda in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Here's a look at how Richardson and Penda fit into the team's depth chart looks going into free agency:
Point Guard: Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Jase Richardson
Suggs is the de facto starting point guard, but he is often in the same lineups with Black, who can play multiple positions.
Richardson played shooting guard in college, but projects as a point guard in the NBA with the Magic.
Shooting Guard: Desmond Bane, Jett Howard
Bane slides into the starting lineup following his trade with the Memphis Grizzlies and Howard, a former lottery pick, could see more playing time with Gary Harris unlikely to return.
Small Forward: Franz Wagner, Tristan da Silva, Caleb Houstan (Team Option)
Wagner will start while da Silva gets the backup minutes.
Houstan has a team option that could be accepted this weekend, but there's also a chance it is declined and he hits free agency.
Power Forward: Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac, Noah Penda
Banchero is unquestionably the starting power forward, just like he has been throughout his career.
Isaac will play more power forward this season after losing weight in the offseason, while Penda rounds things out.
Center: Wendell Carter Jr., Goga Bitadze, Moe Wagner (Team Option)
Carter is expected to start while Bitadze is the backup, but Wagner is expected to be back next season, and could eat into the Georgian big man's playing time.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic Linked to 10-Year Veteran in Free Agency
Orlando Magic Select Jase Richardson with No. 25 Pick in NBA Draft