Magic Grab Top 3-Point Shooter in Latest Mock Draft

The Orlando Magic address shooting in the latest 2024 NBA Mock Draft.

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic didn't see their draft position move after Sunday's lottery. But it did signal that draft season is officially upon us.

To celebrate the occasion, ESPN published a mock draft with the finalized order and slated Colorado's Tristan da Silva for the Magic with the No. 18 overall pick.

"The Magic ranked among the worst 3-point shooting teams this season and will look to improve in that area this offseason. Da Silva, a plug-and-play option who turns 23 on May 15, brings coveted defensive versatility and feel for the game. He also doesn't need plays called for him, which could be attractive operating alongside existing young stars Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero," ESPN writes.

The Magic could see a path for da Silva to play immediately given the experience he has from college ball, but Orlando doesn't have much space in its rotation. This past season, the German forward averaged 16 points per game while shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line. da Silva's distance shooting would certainly be welcomed for a team that shot just 35.2 percent from the 3-point line this season.

It remains to be seen what the Magic will do with the pick, whether they trade it for a veteran piece or use it on a player who needs more development. But if da Silva is the pick, he certainly makes the Magic better.

