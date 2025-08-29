ESPN Experts Show Much Love For Orlando Magic This Season
The Eastern Conference is currently in a weak state because of season-altering injuries to stars Jayston Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton. There's a wide-open door for teams to go on a deep playoff run, including the Orlando Magic. Despite back-to-back first-round exits, multiple media outlets view the young team as a legitimate threat to win the title.
In a recent article, ESPN asked experts to rank their top choices of teams to reach the conference finals. They used a points system to determine the final results. According to experts, the Magic are the third-best team to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, finishing with 21 points.
The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks were heavier favorites by a wide margin. Both teams certainly have loads of talent, but the gap between them and the Magic is much closer. They've been among the best defenses in the league, but three-point shooting has been their major weakness. The acquisition of Desmond Bane will resolve that.
The Magic faced the Cavaliers in the 2023 playoffs and the series came down to a Game 7. Although they lost, the team displayed strong resilience despite the lack of consistent scoring. The Cavaliers have a great starting lineup, but their bench took a hit this summer after the departure of Ty Jerome, who was a Sixth Man of the Year finalist.
The Magic lost three out of four matchups against the Knicks, but All-Star forward Paolo Banchero missed all games due to an oblique injury. A team missing its best player changes the dynamic, and potentially the results, of each of these games.
"After years of staying on the sidelines when it comes to trades, the Magic's uber-aggressive four first-rounder deal to get Desmond Bane was quite a gambit," Brian Windhorst wrote. "It only makes sense if this Orlando roster is good enough to compete for a conference finals berth."
The organization is embracing a "win-now" mode and believes Banchero and Franz Wagner can take them back to the "Promised Land." For the first time since Dwight Howard, there are championship aspirations in Orlando.
As the season approaches, the Magic have one of the most difficult schedules because they're projected to travel the most, nearly 53,000 miles. The main reason is due to the team's participation in a European series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Berlin and London.
If the Magic manage to overcome such travel adversity and stay healthy after a long season, they have a great chance to win the entire Eastern Conference.
