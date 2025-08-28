ESPN Analyst Adds To Orlando Magic High Expectations This Season
The Orlando Magic are one of the most promising young teams in the league. As Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner rise to stardom, the organization puts all its chips in this offseason to compete. After giving up multiple draft assets, they have full belief in the impact Desmond Bane brings to the team. There is now a certain level of expectation in Orlando.
In a recent episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show," he and NFL analyst Kevin Clark discussed the status of the Magic in terms of contention in the Eastern Conference. The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers are heavy favorites, but the gap isn't too much to overcome. O'Connor is skeptical about the team, but Clark believes they're legitimate.
"I think they're going to win the East," he said. "The issue has always been shooting, and now you add the best three-point artist in the sport. That offense is going to hum. Assuming the defensive tenacity remains, I'm having a hard time seeing how this isn't a buzzsaw."
The Magic have been one of the top defenses in the entire league in the last couple of seasons. However, the scoring inconsistencies have come back to bite them on multiple occasions, especially in the playoffs. Bane has carried offenses before during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, mainly due to Ja Morant's injuries. He's the perfect solution to the Magic's woes.
O'Connor understands that the Magic are a potential threat in the Eastern Conference, but remains on the fence about the three-point shooting. They were dead last in makes and percentage last season.
"If your two-star players have questions as shooters, then I have a hard time believing in the Magic as Finals contenders," he said. "They have everything else on the roster, but need them to become real NBA stars."
Banchero and Wagner played in 40 games together last season; both missed time due to oblique injuries. However, both players continue to improve every year. There shouldn't be any doubt that they can take the Magic to new heights.
