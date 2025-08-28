Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Wild Truth About Playing Against Michael Jordan
Former Orlando Magic center Shaquille O’Neal’s sheer physical presence was enough to strike fear into anyone around the NBA. However, one player got the best of Shaq.
In an episode of the STRAIGHT GAME PODCAST, O’Neal revealed the fear he experienced the first time he played against NBA legend Michael Jordan.
"First year it was terrifying because I'm still a kid, and 300 days before our first game I had his poster on my wall,” O’Neal said. “I saw him in the Dunk Contest against Dominique. Him being on the court, I couldn't believe I was there, and all that stuff you saw on TV, now seeing it in person, it was real. Everything he did was perfect: his form, the way he walked, the way he played.”
O’Neal and Jordan first squared off against one another on Jan. 12, 1993, when the Bulls visited the Magic. Jordan claimed the first duel as Chicago won, 122-106. Jordan finished with 23 points and eight rebounds while posting three steals and three blocks, and O’Neal logged a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds).
Despite losing the first matchup, O’Neal revealed what helped him overcome his fear of Jordan.
"What got me out of my fear, one time he came out of the pick-and-roll and shot a jumper. I almost blocked it. I was like, 'Okay, I'm not as good as him, but I'm close,'" O'Neal said.
Jordan and O’Neal faced one another 21 times, with Jordan securing a winning record in their battles (12-9 overall, 6-5 regular season, 6-4 playoffs). However, O’Neal had the most memorable victory over his idol.
In the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, The Magic defeated the Bulls in six games with O’Neal leading the way. The big man averaged 24.3 points and 13.1 rebounds in the series, dismantling an impressive effort from Jordan.
“Being able to play against the greatest, and being the last guy to beat him, that’s something very special,” O’Neal concluded.
Often regarded as the greatest player of all time, Jordan’s resume is in a class of its own. His 15-year career included 14 All-Star selections, five MVP awards and six rings in six NBA Finals appearances.
While not as accomplished, O’Neal’s career was decorated by plenty of accolades. In 19 seasons, he became a 15-time All-Star, a four-time champion and a three-time Finals MVP.
