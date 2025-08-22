Jonathan Isaac Claims This Is 'The Year' For Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are viewed as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference next season, and rightfully so. They have the stars in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, along with a great supporting cast with the additions of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones. Last season, the team was among the best defenses in the league, but struggled to score. That was the vocal point of the offseason and they made sure to address those woes.
The franchise is in "win-now" mode and has a great opportunity to compete for a championship with the lack of threats in the Eastern Conference. They've gained a ton of respect from media outlets and fans as the team is expected to take a massive leap. One of the core players believes the Magic have a shot to do something special.
Jonathan Isaac held an event at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., unveiling his signature Judah 1 sneakers as part of the "Impact of the Bible" exhibit. In an interview, the former lottery pick believes the Magic can bring home the gold.
"I feel great and I'm excited for the year," he said. "I've been putting in a lot of work. We've made some great moves and I think this is our year, in terms of going all the way."
The eight-year veteran has been in Orlando to see the end of the Aaron Gordon-Nikola Vucevic era, a few years of tanking, and now the current championship contention status.
"I feel like we have the pieces," Isaac said. "We're going to make a lot of noise in the East. As a team, we have our goals to take that next big step."
The Magic haven't won a playoff series since 2010, when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals, a roster that consisted of Dwight Howard, Vince Carter, JJ Redick, and Matt Barnes.
The organization has undergone many changes since then, but currently has a team that could take the league by storm with Banchero as its leader.
Isaac will be a significant factor in the Magic's success next season, serving as a reserve and one of the team's top defenders. If he can elevate his three-point shooting percentage, then that makes them extra dangerous.
