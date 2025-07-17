ESPN Insider Believes Orlando Magic Can Win Eastern Conference
The Orlando Magic are classified as early contenders for next season, especially with the status of the Eastern Conference. The franchise made "win-now" moves to boost their chances at a championship, such as the acquisitions of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones. Next season is the best chance for the Magic to aim for the Larry O'Brien trophy, as most of their competition faces uncertainty, whether it's injuries to superstars or weak roster construction.
At the Las Vegas Summer League, ESPN front office expert and insider Bobby Marks joined NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor and his show on Yahoo Sports. They kicked things off with a great question:
"Who raised their chances the most in the East?" O'Connor asked.
Marks then answered the Magic as that team. He mentioned how Bane addresses the team's need for an extra scorer and efficient three-point shooter. Also, how Jones helps as a facilitator, as he's one of the most underrated point guards in the entire league.
"I do think how the Eastern Conference stacks up, as of today, they can compete to get out of the Eastern Conference," Marks said.
As the Magic look to take the next leap with their young core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, health is another important factor for the franchise to reach their goal of a championship. Each of these players missed significant time this past season, which made it difficult to establish any rhythm offensively.
Next year, the team looks to establish themselves as one of the best in the Eastern Conference. As they have two stars on the rise in Banchero and Wagner, an All-Defensive guard in Suggs, and a great supporting cast, the Magic have all the pieces to compete for a championship.
Desmond Bane Compares Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero To NBA Greats
OPINION: Orlando Magic Hit Home Run With Paolo Banchero Extension
Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero Faces Championship or Bust Future
Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero Predicted For High NBA Honor