OPINION: Orlando Magic Hit Home Run With Paolo Banchero Extension

Paolo Banchero is under contract with the Orlando Magic for the rest of the decade.

Jeremy Brener

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero celebrates during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks.
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero celebrates during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic are committing long-term to the face of the franchise by signing Paolo Banchero to a new deal.

Banchero, 22, agreed to a five-year, $239 million extension. The deal kicks in next season and he has a player option for the 2030-31.

The Banchero extension is the perfect finish to what has been a strong offseason for the Magic, who look to become one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

While there may be some reservations about the final year of the deal being a player option, the Magic simply aren't worried about 2030. They made this move to focus on the next few years, all of which should be opportunities for Orlando to compete for its first championship in franchise history.

The Magic learned quickly after taking Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft that he is the top player on the roster. Getting him to commit to the team for the long haul at the earliest possible moment is a great sign for the team's future.

A happy Banchero will trickle the energy down to the rest of the roster. The longer he is with the Magic, the more he will establish himself as the team's superstar.

Now that Banchero is signed on for the next five seasons, the Magic have until then to maximize this contender window and win the NBA Finals.

